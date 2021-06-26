Ontario reports nearly 350 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 346 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Friday’s 256, Thursday’s 296, Wednesday’s 255, Tuesday’s 296, Monday’s 270, and Sunday’s 318.

Of the newly announced cases, 64 are in Toronto, 39 are in the Region of Waterloo, and 34 are in Peel Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 25,600 tests were completed, and 13,824,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 346 cases of #COVID19 and over 25,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 34 in Peel Region, 32 in Grey Bruce and 24 in the Porcupine Health Unit region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 26, 2021

As of 8 am on June 28, all adults in Ontario will be able to book an appointment to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

More than 76% of adults in the province have received their first shot, and 30% are fully vaccinated.

Federal health officials have warned that if vaccination rates don’t increase, especially in younger populations, the Delta variant could spark a resurgence of the pandemic this fall.

To date, Ontario has seen 543,917 COVID-19 cases and 9,114 deaths.