Data cleanup leads Ontario to report nearly 300 COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 cases and 60 more deaths Tuesday.

Some of the cases and deaths actually happened in 2020, but they’re being reported on Tuesday as part of a data clean up, according to the province.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, 216 were discovered in the last 24 hours. That makes Tuesday’s count the lowest since September 13, 2020, when 213 new cases were reported.

Tuesday’s cases are in line with decreasing case counts seen in recent days, including Monday’s 270 cases, Sunday’s 318, Saturday’s 355, Friday’s 345, Thursday’s 370, and Wednesday’s 384.

Broken down by region, there were 123 new cases in Toronto, 61 in Waterloo, 37 in York Region, and 20 in Peel on Tuesday.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 12,869,310 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 199,535 doses administered yesterday. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 22, 2021

So far more than 12.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario, and more than 3 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the province.

Federal officials have announced that as of July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians will be exempt from the country’s two-week quarantine measure.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days will not have to isolate.

To date, Ontario has seen 542,764 COVID-19 cases and 9,082 deaths.