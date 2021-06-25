Ontario reports just over 250 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 256 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths Friday.

It’s the fifth day in a row that fewer than 300 new cases have been discovered in the province. Earlier this week, Thursday saw 296 new cases, Wednesday had 255, Tuesday brought 296, Monday saw 270, Sunday had 318, and Saturday brought 355.

Broken down by region, 39 of the newest cases are in Waterloo, 38 are in Peel, and 36 are in Toronto.

There are currently 275 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 284 people in the ICU.

To date more than 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 13,568,209 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 246,393 doses administered yesterday – a new #TeamOntario record!

On Monday at 8 am, all Ontarians 18 and up will become eligible to book a second vaccine, officials announced Friday morning.

Starting June 28 at 8 a.m., all Ontarians 18+ who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) will be eligible to book an appointment to receive their second dose of a #COVID19 vaccine ahead of schedule.

On Thursday, the province confirmed it’s moving to Step 2 of its reopening plan two days ahead of schedule. Personal care businesses, malls, and amusement parks will be able to reopen as of June 30 at 12:01 am.

Indoor gatherings with up to five people will also be allowed, and the outdoor gathering limit will increase to 25.

To date, Ontario has seen 543,571 COVID-19 cases and 9,101 deaths.