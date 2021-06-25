NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports just over 250 new COVID-19 cases

Jun 25 2021
Ontario reported 256 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths Friday.

It’s the fifth day in a row that fewer than 300 new cases have been discovered in the province. Earlier this week, Thursday saw 296 new cases, Wednesday had 255, Tuesday brought 296, Monday saw 270, Sunday had 318, and Saturday brought 355.

Broken down by region, 39 of the newest cases are in Waterloo, 38 are in Peel, and 36 are in Toronto.

There are currently 275 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 284 people in the ICU.

To date more than 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

On Monday at 8 am, all Ontarians 18 and up will become eligible to book a second vaccine, officials announced Friday morning.

On Thursday, the province confirmed it’s moving to Step 2 of its reopening plan two days ahead of schedule. Personal care businesses, malls, and amusement parks will be able to reopen as of June 30 at 12:01 am.

Indoor gatherings with up to five people will also be allowed, and the outdoor gathering limit will increase to 25.

To date, Ontario has seen 543,571 COVID-19 cases and 9,101 deaths.

