Ontario reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases as move to Step 2 confirmed

The Government of Ontario confirmed 296 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

This is the fourth day in a row that cases have been under 300 in the province.

Today’s cases are higher than Wednesday’s 255 and Monday’s 270, tied with Tuesday’s 296, but lower than Sunday’s 318, Saturday’s 355, and Friday’s 345.

Of the newly announced cases, 35 are in Toronto, 20 are in Peel Region, 19 are in Hamilton, and 17 are in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 29,500 tests were completed, and 13,321,816 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Officials announced on Thursday that the province will move into Step Two of its COVID-19 reopening plan on June 3o, days ahead of schedule.

Beginning next Wednesday, indoor gatherings can be held with up to five people and outdoor gatherings can be held with up to 25 people.

Outdoor dining has been expanded to allow up to six people to sit at one table. Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times will be permitted to reopen.

To date, Ontario has seen 543,315 COVID-19 cases and 9,099 deaths.