Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 case count in five days

The Government of Ontario confirmed 318 new COVID-19 cases and 12 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 355, Friday’s 345, Thursday’s 370, Wednesday’s 384, and Monday’s 447, but higher than and Tuesday’s 296.

Of the newly announced cases, 51 are in the Region of Waterloo, 49 are in Peel, 45 are in Toronto, 26 are in Ottawa, and 20 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 21,100 tests were completed, and 12,551,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

On June 17, Premier Doug Ford said he was in talks to move the province into Step 2 of reopening early than planned.

Step 2, which would see hair salons and personal care services reopen, is currently set for July 2.

Dr. David Williams, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has stressed the importance of waiting 21 days between steps. Ontario entered Step 1 on June 11.

To date, Ontario has seen 542,198 COVID-19 cases and 9,019 virus-related deaths.