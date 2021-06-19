75% of Toronto adults now have one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 25% fully immunized

More one quarter of adults in Toronto are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The City of Toronto announced on June 19 that more than 75% of adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 25% have had two doses.

The milestone marks “important progress,” the City said, as it works to immunize as many residents as possible to fight both the initial strain of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Last month, federal health officials said that once 75% of eligible Canadians get their first dose and 20% have their second shot, some restrictions can be lifted.

People will be able to go camping and hiking, have picnics, enjoy time on patios, and have small, outdoor gatherings with family and friends, officials said.

However, crowds should still be avoided and public health measures must still be followed,

To date, 2,911,071 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

On Friday, the City opened 30,000 new vaccination appointments at its mass immunization clinics, and another 60,000 appointments will be added on Monday.

Several pop-up clinics will be run throughout the weekend, including at George Harvey Collegiate Institute and the University of Toronto Scarborough.

Everyone aged 12 and over can book their vaccine appointment through the city’s website, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

As of June 18, the City of Toronto has seen 169,110 COVID-19 cases and 3,475 deaths.