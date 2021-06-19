NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Ontario reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
The Government of Ontario confirmed 355 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Friday’s 345, Monday’s 447, and Sunday’s 530, but lower than Thursday’s 370, Wednesday’s 384, and Tuesday’s 296.

Of the newly announced cases, 58 are in Toronto, 54 are in the Region of Waterloo, 45 are in Peel, and 23 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 25,400 tests were completed, and 12,366,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

To date, Ontario has seen 541,880 COVID-19 cases and 9,007 virus-related deaths.

