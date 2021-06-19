Ontario reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 355 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Friday’s 345, Monday’s 447, and Sunday’s 530, but lower than Thursday’s 370, Wednesday’s 384, and Tuesday’s 296.

Of the newly announced cases, 58 are in Toronto, 54 are in the Region of Waterloo, 45 are in Peel, and 23 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 25,400 tests were completed, and 12,366,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 355 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 25,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 58 new cases in Toronto, 54 in the Region of Waterloo, 45 in Peel, 23 in Hamilton and 22 in the Porcupine Health Unit region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 19, 2021

To date, Ontario has seen 541,880 COVID-19 cases and 9,007 virus-related deaths.