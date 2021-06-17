Ford in talks to enter Step 2 of Ontario's reopening plan early

Premier Doug Ford confirmed Thursday that he’s discussing the possibility of moving into Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan earlier than scheduled.

The move to Step 2 is currently planned for July 2, but Ford is speaking with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams about whether indicators are encouraging enough to ease restrictions sooner.

“We’ll be sitting down with the health table and Science Table. No one wants to open this economy more than I do,” he said at a news conference Thursday. “I want to make sure we do it cautiously; I want the stamp of approval from all the doctors.”

Step 2 of the reopening plan means hair salons and other personal care businesses can open, outdoor gatherings can have up to 25 people, and indoor gatherings can have up to five people.

Other things allowed in Step 2 include overnight camps for kids, outdoor amusement parks, outdoor sports games, and outdoor cinemas and live music events.

Ford encouraged Ontarians to “hang in there” while waiting for a haircut, adding the five women in his family have been “lobbying me hard” about manicures, pedicures, and other salon services.

“Folks, I just can’t wait,” he said, speaking of his excitement to bring back more activities.

Ontario moved into Step 1 of its reopening plan on June 11, and the plan dictates that 21 days must pass between transitions to give public health experts time to see if COVID-19 cases are rising.

Entering Step 2 requires 70% of adults have a first dose and 20% be fully vaccinated. Ontario is almost there — according to the province’s website 75% of Ontarians have at least one dose and 18% are fully vaccinated.

In the meantime new COVID-19 infections are dropping, with the seven-day moving average falling to 443 new cases per day this week.