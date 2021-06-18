Ontario's reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

Ontario reported 345 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.

Friday’s count is lower than Thursday’s 370 new cases, Wednesday’s 384 cases, Monday’s 447 cases, Sunday’s 530, and Saturday’s 502 but higher than Tuesday’s 296.

Broken down by region, 50 of the new cases are in Toronto, 50 are in Peel, and 22 are in York Region. Waterloo reported the highest count of any health region Friday with 85 new infections.

There are currently 378 people admitted to Ontario’s hospitals with COVID-19, including 352 in the ICU.

On Friday, Ontario crossed the threshold of having 20% of adults fully vaccinated, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Over 20% of Ontarians 18+ are fully vaccinated! Ontario is accelerating second doses to offer maximum protection against variants. Every dose brings us one step closer to the things we've missed. — Christine Elliott, June 18, 2021

So far more than 11.9 million doses have been administered in Ontario, according to the province’s website.

Friday’s new infections bring Ontario’s total cumulative case count to 541,525, and the province’s death toll now sits at 8,994.