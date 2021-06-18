NewsCoronavirus

Ontario's reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jun 18 2021, 7:20 am
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Ontario reported 345 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.

Friday’s count is lower than Thursday’s 370 new cases, Wednesday’s 384 cases, Monday’s 447 cases, Sunday’s 530, and Saturday’s 502 but higher than Tuesday’s 296.

Broken down by region, 50 of the new cases are in Toronto, 50 are in Peel, and 22 are in York Region. Waterloo reported the highest count of any health region Friday with 85 new infections.

There are currently 378 people admitted to Ontario’s hospitals with COVID-19, including 352 in the ICU.

On Friday, Ontario crossed the threshold of having 20% of adults fully vaccinated, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

So far more than 11.9 million doses have been administered in Ontario, according to the province’s website.

Friday’s new infections bring Ontario’s total cumulative case count to 541,525, and the province’s death toll now sits at 8,994.

