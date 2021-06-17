Ontario reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases for third day straight

Ontario reported 370 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths on Thursday.

That’s in line with numbers from this week including Wednesday’s 384 cases, Tuesday’s 296, Monday’s 447 cases, Sunday’s 530, Saturday’s 502, and Friday’s 574.

Of the latest infections, 67 are in Toronto, 47 are in Peel, and 27 are in York Region.

Vaccination efforts continue across the province, and so far 11.9 million doses have been administered, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The province now has graphs tracking vaccination rates and total doses administered on its website.

Everyone living in Toronto, Peel, and York Region is now eligible to book a second shot through a City-run mass immunization clinic or a pharmacy. GTA residents can also keep an eye out for a pop-up clinic in their area.

To date, Ontario has seen 541,180 COVID-19 cases and 8,993 deaths.