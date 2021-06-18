Rod Phillips replacing Fullerton as Long-Term Care Minister in Ford shuffle

Ontario Premier Doug Ford replaced five government ministers in a cabinet shuffle Friday.

Ford promoted more young and diverse MPPs in a flurry of reassignments about a year before the next provincial election. The premier’s office issued a news release about the changes in the afternoon.

Rod Phillips is back in cabinet as Minister of Long-Term Care, replacing Merrilee Fullerton. Phillips made headlines last year because he had to give up his previous post as Finance Minister after his controversial vacation to St. Bart’s during the height of the second wave.

There have been calls for Fullerton to resign over her handling of LTC during the pandemic. A report from the auditor general in 2021 found many of the province’s care homes were unprepared for the pandemic, and many residents suffered neglect as a result.

Fullerton will take over as Minister of Children, Community, Social Services.

David Piccini will replace Jeff Yurik as Minister of Environment, and Kinga Surma will replace Laurie Scott and Minister of Infrastructure.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will stay put.

Lisa Thompson will also replace Ernie Hardeman as Minister of Agriculture.

In addition, Greg Rickford is taking over from John Yakabuski as Minister of Natural Resources. Rickford will handle that file in addition to Indigenous Affairs.

Here’s a complete list of the changes made Friday: