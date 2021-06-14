Vaccine-seekers face long virtual lineups as Ontario expands second dose eligibility
Many Torontonians faced long virtual queues to book a vaccine appointment Monday morning as the province expanded second dose eligibility to people living in Delta variant hotspot regions.
People expressed frustration online at the hours-long wait. Some were even kicked out of the virtual waiting room and had to start the process all over again.
Went through the Ontario site to book a second dose. Couldn’t get one after waiting an hour. Got booted and now I’m in queue again.
My shock level that Ontario government clusterfucked this one too is zero.#onpoli
— Smartassicus (@Smartassicus) June 14, 2021
getting your second dose in ontario, per @coreyatad, is like “trying to buy a ps5” pic.twitter.com/aQsl8eoyBH
— soraya roberts (@sorayaroberts) June 14, 2021
I’ve never read or seen the #HungerGames series. It’s about trying to book a second dose of the #CovidVaccine in #Ontario, right? #COVID19Vaccine #ontariovaccine
— Sarah (@sarahU277) June 14, 2021
Daily Hive spoke to one person who had more than 136,000 people in front of her. She opted to book a second dose of AstraZeneca at a pharmacy instead of waiting for an mRNA shot.
Toronto released 60,000 more appointments at 8 am on Monday, but those slots didn’t appear to be enough to meet the demand for second doses.
Between 8 am and 11 am Monday morning, more than 62,000 new appointments were booked at City-run mass immunization clinics. The mass clinics are now 99% booked, a City of Toronto spokesperson told Daily Hive.
“Anyone looking for an appointment is asked to be patient and to continue checking the booking system for openings from cancellations.”
On June 14, Ontario expanded second-dose eligibility to all residents within health regions considered hotspots for the more transmissible Delta variant. The variant drove a deadly resurgence of COVID-19 in India, and research from the UK suggests it could pass from person to person up to 50% more easily than the Alpha variant.
“The provincial booking system may have been experiencing delays this morning because of surging demand for newly-opened appointments from expanded eligibility groups,” the Toronto spokesperson said.
Residents in these health regions became eligible to book a second dose Monday:
- Toronto
- Peel
- York
- Halton
- Waterloo
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph
- Porcupine
Although mass immunization clinics are essentially full, doses can still be booked via participating pharmacies or Toronto residents can line up for at a pop-up clinic.