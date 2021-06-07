Outdoor fitness classes can resume in Ontario starting this week

Ontario is moving into Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, meaning outdoor fitness classes will be allowed with some restrictions.

Outdoor exercise classes, personal training, and team sports training will be allowed to resume on June 11 with a maximum of 10 people per class.

Yoga classes, boot camps, and dance classes are all on the menu — and they can take place in parks or at a studio’s private outdoor facility.

The Ontario government announced Monday that it’s moving into Step 1 sooner than anticipated. Originally the transition was scheduled for June 14, but high rates of vaccination coupled with declining COVID-19 cases prompted officials to reopen sooner.

“Thanks to the ongoing success of Team Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the ongoing improvements in public health trends, we are able to enter step one of the Roadmap and begin to safely and cautiously lift restrictions,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

Other activities allowed in Step 1 include patio dining and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must remain closed until the province moves into Step 3 of the reopening plan.