Here's what time last call will be at Toronto patios when they reopen

Toronto patios are officially reopening on Friday and regular hours for last call will be in effect.

“Patios will return to regular hours of liquor service as set out in the Liquor Licence Act regulations. In short, no additional restrictions on hours than would normally apply,” tweeted Travis Kann, the deputy chief of staff for strategic communications to the Premier of Ontario.

In Toronto, that means last call is once again 2 am. In November, last call at bars and restaurants in Toronto was changed to 9 pm.

When outdoor patios resume service in the province, up to four diners will be permitted to sit at the same table, the Ontario government said in a press release on Monday.

The province reported 525 new cases on Monday – the lowest count since September – and 663 on Sunday. Daily counts have remained below 1,000 since May 31.

“Thanks to the ongoing success of Team Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the ongoing improvements in public health trends, we are able to enter step one of the Roadmap and begin to safely and cautiously lift restrictions,” Premier Doug Ford said on Monday.

