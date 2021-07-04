Ontario reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 213 new COVID-19 cases and nine virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Of the newly announced cases, 49 are in the Region of Waterloo, 42 are in Toronto, 17 are in Peel Region, and 12 are in Halton Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 19,000 tests were completed, and 15,561,071 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

As of 8 am on July 5, youth aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to book an appointment for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The province has accelerated the second dose timeline for teens to help support a safe return to school come fall.

To date, Ontario has seen 545,803 COVID-19 cases and 9,214 deaths.