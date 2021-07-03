Ontario reports just over 200 new COVID-19 cases as first weekend of Step 2 begins

The Government of Ontario confirmed 209 new COVID-19 cases and nine virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Of the newly announced cases, 47 are in the Region of Waterloo, 22 are in Halton, and 20 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 17,100 tests were completed, and 15,365,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario entered Step 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on June 30, which allows for personal care services to reopen and indoor gatherings to be held with up to five people.

Outdoor gatherings can now have a maximum of 25 people, and outdoor dining has been expanded to allow up to six people to sit at a table together.

To date, Ontario has seen 545,590 COVID-19 cases and 9,205 deaths.