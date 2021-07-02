Ontario reports 200 new COVID-19 cases as province expands vaccine eligibility to teens

Ontario reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 284 new infections on Thursday.

The province provided numbers for two days as there was no update on the July 1 holiday. A total of 28 deaths were reported over the two days.

Those numbers are in line with counts from earlier this week, including Wednesday’s 184 cases, Tuesday’s 299, Monday’s 210, Sunday’s 287, and Saturday’s 346.

Broken down by region, there are 41 new infections in Waterloo, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel, and 18 in Grey Bruce.

Ontario has administered 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 15,154,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 145,674 doses administered on July 1st and 267,687 doses administered on June 30th. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 2, 2021

On July 5, youth age 12 to 17 across Ontario will become eligible to book a second dose.

Ontario is currently in Step 2 of its reopening plan and is scheduled to lift more restrictions and enter Step 3 in mid-July. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, has discussed why it’s important to wait 21 days between each step.

To date, Ontario has seen 545,381 COVID-19 cases and 9,196 deaths.