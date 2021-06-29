Data cleanup leads Ontario to report nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 299 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths Tuesday.

The count is inflated because of a data cleanup, resulting in cases that occurred previously being included in Tuesday’s tally.

Still, the latest cases are in line with counts from earlier this week, including Monday’s 210 cases, Sunday’s 287, Saturday’s 346, Friday’s 256, Thursday’s 296, and Wednesday’s 255.

Across Ontario, 257 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, and 276 are in the ICU.

Broken down by region, there are 130 new cases in Toronto, 69 in Waterloo, 20 in Peel, 11 in Grey Bruce, 10 in Durham, and 10 in Niagara.

To date, more than 14.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Due to a data review and clean-up, previous data is being reported today, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 29, 2021

Toronto set a record for most COVID-19 shots administered at a single clinic in one day on Sunday. Immunizers at Scotiabank Arena vaccinated nearly 27,000 people. Most of the shots given there were second doses.

Ontario will move into Step 2 of its reopening plan at 12:01 am on Wednesday, when personal care businesses and amusement parks will be allowed to reopen.

To date, Ontario has seen 544,713 COVID-19 cases and 9,154 deaths.