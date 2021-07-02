Toronto has over 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in July

The City of Toronto has hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in July.

More than 250,000 appointments are available at the City’s mass immunization clinics over the coming month, including 65,000 open next week.

Anyone who has already scheduled an appointment for a later date is urged to move their vaccination to earlier in July.

Doing so will provide better community protection against the Delta variant, the City said.

All Toronto residents aged 12 and older are eligible to book an appointment for their first and second vaccine doses.

The City noted that immunizations generally take less than 30 minutes, and clinic staff can provide resources in multiple languages.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Toronto has seen 169,846 COVID-19 cases and 3,561 virus-related deaths.