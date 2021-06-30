Ontario reports less than 200 new COVID-19 cases for first time since September

Ontario reported 184 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the first time new daily cases have been below 200 since September.

The province also reported 14 deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 9,168.

The last time cases were this low was on September 10, 2020, when 170 cases were reported. Wednesday’s count is in line with numbers from earlier this week, including Tuesday’s 299 cases, Monday’s 210, Sunday’s 287, Saturday’s 346, Friday’s 256, and Thursday’s 296.

Broken down by region, there are 46 new cases in Waterloo, 19 in Grey Bruce, 17 in Toronto, 17 in Hamilton, and 16 in Peel.

Right now, there are 251 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 and 271 are in the ICU.

Ontario has administered 14.7 million doses of vaccine, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott. The province also set a single-day immunization record on Tuesday, delivering 268,397 shots.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 14,741,138 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 268,397 doses administered yesterday – a new #TeamOntario record! — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 30, 2021

Toronto officials also say there are still many appointments available to be booked at the City’s mass immunization clinics.

The province moved into Step 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, meaning hair salons and shopping malls can finally reopen.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says it’s important the province waits 21 days to move into Step 3, which is the final step in the reopening plan.

To date, Ontario has seen 544,897 COVID-19 cases.