Youth 12 to 17 in Ontario can book a second dose starting next week

Youth age 12 to 17 across Ontario will become eligible to book a second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, July 5.

The province announced in a news release Friday that it’s accelerating the second dose timeline for teens. Getting a second dose sooner means students will be better protected against the Delta variant when they return to in-class learning in September.

“Vaccines are the best defence against COVID-19 and variants, and I encourage everyone to get their first and second shots as soon as possible,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Vaccine eligibility for youth will open at 8 am. Using Ontario’s provincial booking tool, an appointment can be booked by a parent or by the teen themselves. Anyone 12-17 will receive a Pfizer shot because that’s the only vaccine currently approved by Health Canada for use on minors.

So far, more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario. More than three-quarters of adults have a first dose, and nearly 40% have their second dose.