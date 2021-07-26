Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 case count in two weeks

The Government of Ontario confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Sunday’s 172, Saturday’s 170, Friday’s 192, Thursday’s 185, Wednesday’s 135, and Tuesday’s 127.

Of the newly announced cases, 22 are in Toronto, 15 are in Hamilton, 14 are in the Region of Waterloo, and 13 are in Peel Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 11,900 tests were completed, and 19,018,393 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 119 cases of #COVID19 and over 11,900 tests completed. Locally, there are 22 new cases in Toronto, 15 in Hamilton, 14 in the Region of Waterloo and 13 in Peel Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 26, 2021

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will stay in the step for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

To date, Ontario has seen 549,447 COVID-19 cases.