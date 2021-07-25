Ontario reports over 170 new COVID-19 cases with 48 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 172 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 170, Wednesday’s 135, Tuesday’s 127, and Monday’s 130, but lower than Friday’s 192 and Thursday’s 185.

Of the newly announced cases, 48 are in Toronto, 23 are in Peel Region, 11 are in Durham Region, and 11 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 13,900 tests were completed, and 18,952,473 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will stay in Step 3 for at least 21 days, or until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

To date, Ontario has seen 549,328 COVID-19 cases.