Ontario reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in Toronto

Ontario reported 185 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Thursday.

That’s higher than Wednesday’s 135 cases, Tuesday’s 127, Monday’s 130, Sundays’ 177, and Saturday’s 176.

Broken down by region, 22 of the latest cases are in Grey Bruce, 18 are in Toronto, 17 are in Hamilton, 13 are in Peel, and 13 are in Waterloo.

All Ontarians 12 and older are now eligible to get first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 18.6 million shots have been administered to date.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,604,169 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 125,166 doses administered yesterday. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 22, 2021

Ontario is now in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met, such as having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

These include indoor and outdoor capacity limits and gathering restrictions.

Ontario has seen 548,794 total COVID-19 cases and 9,307 total deaths since the pandemic began.