Ontario reports less than 130 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Tuesday.

Daily cases this week have all been below 200, including Monday’s 130 new cases, Sundays’ 177, Saturday’s 176, Friday’s 159, Thursday’s 143, and Wednesday’s 153.

Broken down by region, 34 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 17 are in Waterloo, 14 are in York Region, 10 are in Peel, 10 are in Grey Bruce, and 10 are in Halton.

Many Ontarians are now fully vaccinated, and the province has administered a total of 18.3 million doses to date, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 18,338,512 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 132,963 doses administered yesterday. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 20, 2021

Ontario is now in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan.

Gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining are permitted to open. Indoor gatherings can now have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days, or until key public health indicators are met, such as having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

These include indoor and outdoor capacity limits and gathering restrictions. Only a small number of measures will remain in place, including passive screening for COVID-19.

To date, Ontario has seen 548,474 COVID-19 cases and 9,296 virus-related deaths.