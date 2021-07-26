Doug Ford to make announcement on Monday afternoon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement on Monday afternoon.

Ford will speak from Ottawa where he will be joined by the city’s mayor, Jim Watson, as well as MPP Jeremy Roberts.

Cameron Love, the president and CEO of The Ottawa Hospital, will also be in attendance.

The hospital is in the works of planning a new Civic development.

Slated to open in 2028, the state-of-the-art facility will be home to an advanced trauma centre and an innovative neuroscience research program.

The estimated cost of the project is $2.8 billion, $2.1 billion of which will be covered by the Ministry of Health.

Ford’s announcement comes 10 days ahead of the province’s potential move out of Step 3.

Ontario entered Step 3 on July 16, and is set to remain in the stage for at least three weeks, or until key public health indicators are met.

Those benchmarks include having 80% of residents aged 12 and older partially vaccinated and 75% fully immunized.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those thresholds are reached, the “vast majority” of public health measures can be lifted.

Ford is set to begin his remarks at 1:15 pm. The press conference will be livestreamed on the Premier’s official YouTube channel.