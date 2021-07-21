Ontario reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases, 26 in Toronto

Ontario reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning, along with four deaths related to the virus.

Daily cases this week have all been below 200, including Tuesday’s 127, Monday’s 130 new cases, Sundays’ 177, and Saturday’s 176.

Broken down by region, 26 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 12 are in Waterloo, 16 are in Peel, and 13 are in Durham Region.

There were nearly 20,800 tests completed.

Many Ontarians are now fully vaccinated, and the province has administered almost 18.5 million doses to date, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Ontario is now in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met, such as having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

These include indoor and outdoor capacity limits and gathering restrictions.

There are a total of 548,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date.