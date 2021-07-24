Pearson Airport begins separating international arrivals based on vaccination status

International passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport will now be separated based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Beverly MacDonald, a communications advisor at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, confirmed the new measure to Daily Hive on Saturday.

“Passengers entering Canada from the US or another international destination may be split into vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated queues prior to reaching Canada Customs,” MacDonald said.

“This is a measure to help streamline the border clearance process as there are different entry requirements for vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated travellers.”

Pearson is not the only Canadian airport to adopt the measure. Signs dividing passengers based on vaccination status appeared at Vancouver International Airport earlier this week.

Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act are exempt from the country’s 14-day quarantine.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated Canadians returning home are still subject to a two-week quarantine, as well as a three-night stay at a government-approved hotel.

As of August 9, fully vaccinated American citizens and US permanent residents that live in the States will be able to enter Canada for discretionary travel without having to quarantine.

Starting next month, immunized travellers will no longer be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada.

“We know that the arrivals experience is different for passengers than it was in pre-pandemic times,” MacDonald said.

“We appreciate passengers’ patience as we work with all of our partners to implement Government of Canada requirements for international air travel.”