Ontario reports slight drop in new COVID-19 cases

The Government of Ontario confirmed 170 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 192, Thursday’s 185, and Sundays’ 177, but higher than Wednesday’s 135, Tuesday’s 127, and Monday’s 130,

Of the newly announced cases, 44 are in Toronto, 26 are in Peel Region, 17 are in Hamilton, and 15 are in the Region of Waterloo.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 19,100 tests were completed, and 18,848,661 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario entered Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days, or until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

To date, Ontario has seen 549,156 COVID-19 cases.