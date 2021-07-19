No COVID-19 deaths reported in Ontario during last 24 hours

Ontario reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and no new deaths for the third time this month.

The province also reported zero new COVID-19 deaths on July 12 and July 7.

Case counts this week have all been below 200, including Sundays’ 177, Saturday’s 176, Friday’s 159, Thursday’s 143, Wednesday’s 153, and Tuesday’s 146.

Broken down by region, 18 of the new cases are in Toronto, 17 are in Peel, 16 are in Waterloo, 14 are in Hamilton, 10 are in Grey Bruce and 10 are in Middlesex-London.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 18.2 million vaccine doses have now been administered across the province.

Ontario is now in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan.

Gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining are permitted to open. Indoor gatherings can now have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days, or until key public health indicators are met, such as having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

These include indoor and outdoor capacity limits and gathering restrictions. Only a small number of measures will remain in place, including passive screening for COVID-19.

To date, Ontario has seen 548,347 COVID-19 cases and 9,294 virus-related deaths.