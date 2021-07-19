Beautiful glowing red sun lit up Toronto's sky this morning (PHOTOS)

Toronto woke up to a bright glowing red sunrise on Monday morning that broke through the city’s hazy skies.

Anyone who managed to wake up early this morning may have caught the beautiful scene light up the sky.

Although skies were clear, a thick haze took over most of Ontario due to wildfire smoke from parts of eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, according to The Weather Network.

“More than 100 fires are raging across the northwestern part of the province, the smoke from which will follow prevailing winds toward southern Ontario.”

Its glow managed to peep through for a breathtaking morning shot.

Many residents managed to capture the moment and shared it on their social media:

Toronto with a radiant sun this morning. pic.twitter.com/cUguRHlOGc — Fish Wife Next Door (@LFatoush) July 19, 2021

Morning sun rests for awhile atop Toronto high rise. pic.twitter.com/n7cEAr4qJl — Linwood Barclay (@linwood_barclay) July 19, 2021