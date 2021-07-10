Nine thousand COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available in Toronto this weekend

The City of Toronto has thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the City said approximately 9,000 appointments are still available at it’s mass immunization clinics over the next two days.

Anyone who received a first shot of Pfizer or Moderna at least 28 days ago, or an AstraZeneca shot at least eight weeks ago, is eligible to book their second dose appointment.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

As of July 10, the mass immunization clinics at the Toronto Congress Centre, Cloverdale Mall, The Hangar, and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will not require appointments.

From 12 to 7 pm daily, the clinics will accept residents aged 18 and older on a walk-in basis. First and second doses of Pfizer or Moderna will be available.

The City’s five remaining mass immunization clinics will continue to operate by appointment only.

💉3,839,299 #COVID19 vaccine doses administered to date THIS WEEKEND:

🏢9 City-run clinics

🏥34 hospital-run clinics

🏪170+ pharmacies

🚑Hot spot pop-up and mobile clinics 🔎Eligibility info: https://t.co/gT1TbFfkgd pic.twitter.com/UK5zoOJOOY — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 10, 2021

Toronto has also kicked off a week-long “Home Stretch Vaccine Push” in an effort to increase vaccine uptake in neighbourhoods with low vaccination rates.

The initiative involves more than 20 “micro-focused clinics” in six priority neighbourhoods in the city’s northwest corner, including Elms-Old Rexdale and Mount Dennis.

Located in and near residential buildings, the City said the clinics will help to remove barriers that residents face to accessing vaccines.

To date, 3,839,299 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto. As of July 9, the City has reported 170,114 COVID-19 cases and 3,579 virus-related deaths.