10 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: June 7 to 13

Please note: As of June 2, Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order is no longer in effect; however, many restrictions will remain until the province officially starts reopening in mid-June. Travel within the province, including to a secondary property, is now permitted for any reason. If you go out, maintain the six-feet physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

June is here and things are heating up in Toronto. There are a bunch of things to do in the city that are safe and fun while still basking in the sun.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the first full week of June:

The Winter Stations has launched its Spring Stations at The Distillery District with three of its installations. Attendees will be able to view the ARc de Blob, From Small Beginnings, and The Epitonium until late July at Trinity Street and Gristmill Lane.

When: June to late July.

Where: The Distillery District and 33 Parliament Street.

The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Canada’s largest and longest-running contemporary outdoor art fair, is set to showcase artists and their work online. Starting May 19, the TOAF will showcase over 400 artists and thousands of artworks for attendees to get to know featured artists and plan their purchases. Attendees will be able to find new talent and engage online by purchasing artworks starting July 2nd.

When: Starting May 19 and purchases as of July 2.

Where: Online.

You can get a full-body tan on your bike this summer because the World Naked Bike Ride is back in Toronto. All are welcome for the event, as dozens gather to cycle down the Toronto streets baring all. The dress code is only, “as bare as you dare.” Each year, the World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars make and the use of non-renewable energy like oil. Since 2004, cities from around the world have joined the liberating movement, making this the world’s largest naked event promoting cycling.

When: Ride begins at 1 pm on June 12.

Where: It starts at Coronation Park.

For the second year in a row, Pride Toronto has gone digital and all of the events can be enjoyed right from home. June 1 marks the official start of Pride month and there are a bunch of events taking place all month long.

When: A different event every day.

Where: Online.

This bar on wheels offers cold alcoholic treats and drinks to enjoy on hot summer days. “Grab a frozen boozy and go for a walk on a hot summer day, or a cocktail and sandwich and head to the park for a picnic,” a rep for Nomad told Daily Hive. “The point is, in a world where mobility is constrained and every social interaction is held suspect, you can be spontaneous and adventurous.” Their drink menu includes a Bohemian RhapsoTEA cocktail, Boozies (boozy freezies), and a Painkiller cocktail.

When: TBA on Instagram.

Where: Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1 pm to 6 pm (depending on weather).

Some people have made the most out of the pandemic and turned their hobbies into full-blown businesses. Bite Me Cookie is the newest cookie venture that takes the traditional baked goodie and turns it into elaborate dessert creations. There are pieces of Cap’n’Crunch, chips, and pretzels, to M&Ms, Mini Eggs, and more! Customers are able to order their favourite mixed creations online and get them delivered right to their doors.

When: You’re craving warm and soft cookies.

Where: Online.

Space food? Not really, but this Filipino food truck in Toronto has gone above and beyond with its space-themed dishes and they look delicious. The Hungry Moon can be found at Street Eats Market STC and offers Filipino flavours with a creative intergalactic touch.

When: When you’re hungry and want to get blow away.

Where: 520 Progress Avenue, Scarborough

One of the best ways to celebrate Pride Month is with food. There are a bunch of Toronto shops that have come up with delicious treats for the month of June. All month long, Toronto is celebrating Pride through virtual events including live performances, music, historical seminars, and even rainbow-coloured food.

When: During the month of June.

Where: Across Toronto