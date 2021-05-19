Toronto Outdoor Art Fair to showcase more than 400 artists online

The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Canada’s largest and longest-running contemporary outdoor art fair, is set to showcase artists and their work online.

Starting May 19, the TOAF will showcase over 400 artists and thousands of artworks for attendees to get to know featured artists and plan their purchases.

“We are so proud of how far TOAF has come over the years and to have played a role in the careers of so many talented artists,” Anahita Azrahimi, TOAF Executive & Creative Director said in a release.

“There are so many artists who began at TOAF’s iconic tents and have since experienced great success. One of the most amazing things about the Fair is discovering new talent and watching them grow and prosper. We can’t wait to see what the next 60 years will bring!”

Though the fair has moved online, there will also be artist-led studio tours, Instagram live artist chats, and virtual panel discussions with programming partners at The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, and StreetARToronto.

The City recently announced that all major in-person events are cancelled this summer due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. TOAF was held in past years at Nathan Philips Square.

Attendees will be able to find new talent and engage online by purchasing artworks starting July 2nd.

The Gift of Heart fundraising campaign will also run this year. It gives gifts of art to frontline workers nominated by the public as a token of appreciation.

The annual fair will take place virtually from July 2 to 11.