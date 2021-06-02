The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Toronto this month

You can get a full body tan on your bike this summer because the World Naked Bike Ride is back in Toronto.

All are welcome for the event, as dozens gather to cycle down the Toronto streets baring all. The dress code is only, “as bare as you dare.”

Each year, World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars make and use of non-renewable energy like oil.

Since 2004, cities from around the world have joined the liberating movement, making this the world’s largest naked event promoting cycling.

And much like the No Pants Subway Ride, it’s one of those events that always elicits a reaction from anyone who witnesses the ride.

This year the event will take place on June 12, with riders meeting at Coronation Park on Lakeshore at Fort York at noon with the ride kicking off at 1 pm. The participants will wind through the streets of Yonge-Dundas Square, Trinity Bellwoods Park, University of Toronto, and Kensington Market to name a few.

The event is free, so if you want to express yourself while riding your favourite mode of transportation, this is your chance.

“Covid distancing rules apply. Stay 2 meters away from each other. Wear a mask. Decorate it with your message,” states the event page.

When: June 12

Time: Ride begins at 1 pm

Where: It starts at Coronation Park

Price: Free