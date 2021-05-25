This is the newest shop to get homemade cookies in Toronto

Some people have made the most out of the pandemic and turned their hobbies into full-blown businesses.

Bite Me Cookie is the newest cookie venture that takes the traditional baked goodie and turns it into elaborate dessert creations.

There are pieces of Cap’n’Crunch, chips, and pretzels, to M&Ms, Mini Eggs, and more!

Customers are able to order their favourite mixed creations online and get them delivered right to their doors.

Entrepreneur and the head of Bite Me Cookie, Cindy Wahler, told Daily Hive that thanks to the support of family and friends, she decided to sell her delicious treats and turn it into a business.

“As a mom, I have been baking these cookies for years. My son’s friends, parents have said, ‘Get going, sell these,'” Wahler said.

“I lacked courage but decided if I don’t try, I will have regrets. So I decided to take a deep breath and here we are.”

The business is fairly fresh given that Wahler has been selling the cookies for a few weeks, but she has definitely gained some fans in that short while.

Orders start at $25 for a dozen and $45 for two. Deliveries take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays and must be placed by 6 pm.

Bite-sized cookies are also on the menu and their flavours rotate weekly, so you’re able to try a bit of everything.

Fair to say, they’re guilt-free!