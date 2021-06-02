A look at this year's Winter Stations installations at the Distillery District (PHOTOS)

The Winter Stations has launched its Spring Stations at The Distillery District with three of its installations.

Attendees will be able to view the ARc de Blob, From Small Beginnings, and The Epitonium until late July at Trinity Street and Gristmill Lane.

“We’d like to thank our patrons and the wonderful community around Winter Stations for their support and patience while we ensured the safe exhibition of Spring Stations at The Distillery District,” Elena Price, General Manager at The Distillery Historic District said.

“After the challenging year we’ve had, we’re hopeful that these three beautiful installations can safely bring some hope and positivity to our visitors. We’re very excited to welcome a beloved Toronto event to our property, as we see new and familiar patrons returning.”

Another installation called THROBBER can be seen at 33 Parliament Street, located south of The Distillery District.

The installations were set to be debuted back in May, however, it was postponed. As for the Summer Stations, exact dates and locations are to be announced.

The seventh annual Winter Stations revealed winning designs for this year’s art show in January; however, they were yet to be exhibited due to Ontario’s lockdown.