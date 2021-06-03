This Filipino food truck serves space-themed dishes

Space food? Not really, but this Filipino food truck in Toronto has gone above and beyond with its space-themed dishes and they look delicious.

The Hungry Moon can be found at Street Eats Market STC and offers Filipino flavours with a creative intergalactic touch.

The Astrono-Menu offers six burgs to choose from, or as they call them”Meat-eors.”

The OG Meat-eor comes with spinach, pickles, tomatoes, mushroom, sautéed onion, and Frico (fried cheese). Add some of their Flying Saucer sauce for some more flavour.

For something a little less traditional but still oh-so-good, try their Red Stardust Meat-eor. It comes with pan-fried shrimp tossed in cajun spice with spinach, in-house guacamole, tostone chips, and a touch of their Flying Saucer sauce.

They also serve up to four different variations of Silogs, a type of Filipino breakfast, and fries and poutines for combo options.

They also offer vegetarian options and Halal.

They are open every Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm right at the Scarborough Street Eats Market location.

The Hungry Moon

Address: 520 Progress Avenue, Scarborough

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm