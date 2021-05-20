This "minivan" is cruising around Toronto offering boozy summer treats

Nomad takes the convenience and simplicity of food trucks to create a new minivan concept for Torontonians to enjoy boozy treats this summer.

The new concept is the brainchild of Toronto’s Pastiche, a hidden gem in the city’s bar scene.

This bar on wheels offers cold alcoholic treats and drinks to enjoy on hot summer days.

“Grab a frozen boozy and go for a walk on a hot summer day, or a cocktail and sandwich and head to the park for a picnic,” a representative of Nomad said to Daily Hive.

“The point is, in a world where mobility is constrained and every social interaction is held suspect, you can be spontaneous and adventurous.”

Their menu consists of drinks like the Bohemian RhapsoTEA cocktail, Boozies which are boozy freezies, its PainKiller cocktail, and sandwich options.

They also have virgin drinks and fresh coconut water.

With restaurants and bars closed for indoor dining, the pandemic left business owners to quickly figure out ways to stay afloat. That’s where Nomad comes in.

“Our profession is founded on notions like movement, hospitality, community, and the like. However, owing to a variety of factors, most of them dictated by the pandemic, our world is suddenly empty and lonely,” the rep said.

It seems as though food trucks are popping up everywhere across Toronto and have been popular thanks to the pandemic. However, getting a food truck set up is a much tedious process.

According to the City of Toronto, in order to operate, food trucks require a Municipal Operating Licence (Food Trucks/Food Carts/Ice Cream Trucks Licence), a Food Handler Certification, a Food Premises Inspection, a Business Registration with the provincial government, and a Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) registration with the federal government.

“It can take up to 20 days for the City to process a complete application,” a City of Toronto representative said to Daily Hive.

If alcohol is involved, food trucks must also contact the Alcohol and Gaming Commission to understand the requirements to get a liquor licence.

The concept is fairly fresh but Nomad says that if it gains popularity, it has a few more ideas up its sleeve to make it even more memorable.

Nomad says they aim to operate five times a week but it depends on the weather. They update their followers on Instagram to let them know where they will be located and when.

Pick-up orders can be placed on its website. This is the perfect way to enjoy hot summer park days.

Address: TBA on Instagram

Hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1 pm to 6 pm (depending on weather).