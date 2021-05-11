You can get the best BBQ eats at this pop up in Toronto

If you’re in the mood for a hearty and well-seasoned BBQ meal, Matt’s Smokehouse in Toronto is a good place to start.

This barbecue pop-up joint is located within the NightOwl bar at 647 College Street, serving up the most mouthwatering pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, as well as ribs, wings, and cornbread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt’s Smokehouse (@matts_smokehouse)

“We are so happy to announce this exciting partnership! We have been working for the past month with @matts_smokehouse to spruce up our kitchen and bring you all the BEST BBQ in town,” the NightOwl wrote in an Instagram post.

Matt’s Smokehouse was previously located in the Junction before moving to the College Street location. The new spot allows for more kitchen space and additions to the menu.

“Business so far has been great, despite the current situation,” Matt Horowitz, owner and chef of Matt’s Smokehouse told Daily Hive in an email.

“We have had so much support from family, friends, and our local community. The support has been really appreciated and so nice to see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt’s Smokehouse (@matts_smokehouse)

Their 10-hour smoked brisket is worth a try, especially on a sandwich, but sells out quickly!

According to Horowitz, the pulled brisket sandwich, and pork back ribs are popular. The same goes for their smash burger, it’s become a major hit too.

For larger households, platters full of BBQ goods are available. Orders must be placed ahead of time if you want to get your hands on one.

Sides are also available such as the Memphis coleslaw, pickled onions, Mamma’s cornbread, and much more.

Orders can be placed online or via Ritual and Uber Eats for delivery and takeout.

Address: 647 College Street

Hours: Thursday to Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm