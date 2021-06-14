12 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: June 14 to 20

Please note: As of June 11, Ontario has entered Step 1 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The weather has been nice to Toronto lately and thankfully there are a bunch of things to do in the city where the heat can be enjoyed.

Whether you’re on a patio sippin’ on some cocktails or checking out the newest store on the block, there are tons of events being held this week that also keep your safety in mind.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the second full week of June:

Summer weather has officially arrived in Toronto, and that means the next few months can be spent getting outside and seeing some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Although there will likely be changing restrictions on what can be open this summer, all of the below landmarks are currently accessible and can, for the most part, be experienced outdoors.

When: On a nice sunny day.

Where: Across Toronto.

Street Eats Market has rescheduled the opening date for its Eats Night Market to align with Ontario’s Stage 1 re-opening. The event was originally set for June 4 at Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Avenue, but the date has been pushed back to June 18.

When: Starting June 18.

Where: 520 Progress Avenue

The Winter Stations has launched its Spring Stations at The Distillery District with three of its installations. Attendees will be able to view the ARc de Blob, From Small Beginnings, and The Epitonium until late July at Trinity Street and Gristmill Lane.

When: June to late July.

Where: The Distillery District and 33 Parliament Street

It’s been feeling a lot like summer the last few weeks and with patios opening up again, you can finally cool off with a delicious cocktail and enjoy some food on one of Toronto’s many restaurant patios.

When: This summer.

Where: Restaurants across the city.

A media spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive that the drive-through portion of the show, called Gogh by Car, will once again welcome visitors on June 15. Immersive Van Gogh “brings the art of Vincent to life” by engulfing visitors in 600,000 cubic feet of projections that animate the artist’s work.

When: As of June 15.

Where: 1 Yonge Street

A recognized dessert spot known for its extravagant crepes and waffles just opened an ice cream parlour in Toronto. Scooped by Demetres is located at City Place, 113 Fort York Boulevard, and serves up to 20 different flavours of ice cream.

When: You’re craving a sweet treat.

Where: 113 Fort York Boulevard

The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Canada’s largest and longest-running contemporary outdoor art fair, is set to showcase artists and their work online. Starting May 19, the TOAF will showcase over 400 artists and thousands of artworks for attendees to get to know featured artists and plan their purchases. Attendees will be able to find new talent and engage online by purchasing artworks starting July 2nd.

When: Starting May 19 and purchases as of July 2.

Where: Online.

For the second year in a row, Pride Toronto has gone digital and all of the events can be enjoyed right from home. June 1 marks the official start of Pride month and there are a bunch of events taking place all month long.

When: A different event every day.

Where: Online.

This bar on wheels offers cold alcoholic treats and drinks to enjoy on hot summer days. “Grab a frozen boozy and go for a walk on a hot summer day, or a cocktail and sandwich and head to the park for a picnic,” a rep for Nomad told Daily Hive. “The point is, in a world where mobility is constrained and every social interaction is held suspect, you can be spontaneous and adventurous.” Their drink menu includes a Bohemian RhapsoTEA cocktail, Boozies (boozy freezies), and a Painkiller cocktail.

When: TBA on Instagram.

Where: Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1 pm to 6 pm (depending on weather).

One of the best ways to celebrate Pride Month is with food. Many Toronto shops have come up with delicious treats for the month of June. All month long, Toronto is celebrating Pride through virtual events including live performances, music, historical seminars, and even rainbow-coloured food.

When: During the month of June.

Where: Across Toronto

BACKYARD @ Stackt has a bunch of activities lined up for June 19, focusing on the theme of Pride. It is hosted once a month and focuses on getting people to go outside and explore. Enjoy delicious food, live music, workshops, and night markets.

When: June 19.

Where: 28 Bathurst Street

Summer days in Toronto are approaching, and there’s no better way to stay refreshed than by sippin’ on a cocktail from one of the many restaurants and bars in the city. Walking down the beach with a cocktail in hand might sound like a dream right now, but since that doesn’t seem realistic, the next best thing is to-go cocktails.

When: On a hot, hot day.

Where: Across downtown Toronto.