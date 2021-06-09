Outdoor patios to check out in Toronto this summer
Ontario is finally heading into Step 1 of its reopening which means Toronto restaurants are now able to welcome guests back to their outdoor patios.
It’s been feeling a lot like summer the last few weeks and with patios opening up again, you can finally cool off with a delicious cocktail and munch on some food on one of Toronto’s many restaurant patios.
Here’s a list of patios that you can enjoy across the city:
Bar Poet
Enjoy a delicious pizza and a cocktail to go at Bar Poet’s patio. For a nice night out, make sure to book your table on their website.
When: Open Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 11 pm
Where: 1090 Queen Street West
El Catrin Distillery
El Catrin Distillery is ready to serve all the goods on their huge patio! You can enjoy a physically distanced outdoor dining experience. At the moment, they taking guests on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning on snagging a spot, make sure you’re there early.
When: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: 18 Tank House Lane
Marben
Marben also joined the patio reopenings in the city and is now accepting guests on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to late.
Where: 488 Wellington Street West
Mantra by Host
Looking for a spot away from Downtown? Mantra by Host at Don Mills has its patio open for the season. You can call in or reserve online.
When: Monday from 5 pm to 10 pm, and Tuesday to Sunday 12 pm to 10 pm
Where: Shops at Don Mills — 2 O’Neill Road, North York
The Wren
Have a nice cold glass of beer while enjoying the sun at The Wren’s outdoor patio. Whether for some drinks or something to munch on.
When: Monday to Thursday 4 pm to 11 pm and Friday to Sunday 12 pm to 11 pm
Where: 1382 Danforth Avenue
Atomic 10
Whether you’re looking to get a drink (or two) or craving some delicious Latin eats, Atomic 10 is ready to serve you at their outdoor patio. Rain or shine, you’re covered (literally).
When: Tuesday to Thursday from 12 pm to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm
Where: 145 Lauder Avenue
RendezViews
Possibly the largest outdoor patio in Toronto will be accepting walk-ins starting Friday. If you’re looking for a spot to watch the EURO cup, this is the place!
When: 3 pm to close daily
Where: 229 Richmond Street West
Madison Avenue Pub
The Maddy has several outdoor patios, so finding a spot to claim shouldn’t be too hard. Drinks and pub food, you can’t go wrong! Reservations are now available.
When: Every day from 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 14 Madison Avenue, The Annex
Chula Taberna Mexicana
With two patios, tiki bars, and over 70 different kinds of tequila, you will be good for the night! Book ahead to snag a spot or test your luck and walk in.
When: Monday to Friday from 12 pm to close, Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to close. Where: 1058 Gerrard Street East
The Ballroom
The Ballroom offers two large patios, one in collaboration with RendezView and the other on their rooftop. The rooftop patio will open next week.
When: Every day from 3 pm to 9 pm
Where: 145 John Street
Figo
FIGO will be open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch! Reservations can be made online.
When: Monday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 10 pm
Where: 295 Adelaide Street West
Patria
You can’t go wrong with Spanish Tapas! Patria, located on King Street it’s one of the best spots to catch some sun and drink some sangrias.
When: Monday to Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: 478 King Street West
Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill
THE seafood spot in the city! Seating is first-come, first-served at Pure Spirits. If no tables are available, you’ll be added to a waitlist.
When: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: 21 Tank House Lane – Distillery District
Madrina
More Spanish tapas! Enjoy a trip to Spain with every bite. Reservations can be made online or walk-ins are available.
When: Wednesday and Thursday 4 pm to 9 pm, Friday to Sunday from 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: 2 Trinity Street – Distillery District
Fairmont Royal York’s Clockwork Terrace
“Fairmont Royal York’s Clockwork Terrace opens once again with a picture-perfect floral wall and all-weather conservatory complete with fountains, lush greenery, and crystal chandeliers,” said organizers. Reservations can be made online.
When: Monday to Thursday from 4 pm to 9 pm, Friday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm.
Where: 45 York Street