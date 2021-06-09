Outdoor patios to check out in Toronto this summer

Ontario is finally heading into Step 1 of its reopening which means Toronto restaurants are now able to welcome guests back to their outdoor patios.

It’s been feeling a lot like summer the last few weeks and with patios opening up again, you can finally cool off with a delicious cocktail and munch on some food on one of Toronto’s many restaurant patios.

Here’s a list of patios that you can enjoy across the city:

Enjoy a delicious pizza and a cocktail to go at Bar Poet’s patio. For a nice night out, make sure to book your table on their website.

When: Open Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 11 pm

Where: 1090 Queen Street West

El Catrin Distillery is ready to serve all the goods on their huge patio! You can enjoy a physically distanced outdoor dining experience. At the moment, they taking guests on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning on snagging a spot, make sure you’re there early.

When: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: 18 Tank House Lane

Marben also joined the patio reopenings in the city and is now accepting guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to late.

Where: 488 Wellington Street West

Looking for a spot away from Downtown? Mantra by Host at Don Mills has its patio open for the season. You can call in or reserve online.

When: Monday from 5 pm to 10 pm, and Tuesday to Sunday 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: Shops at Don Mills — 2 O’Neill Road, North York