Here are some of the coolest new additions coming to Mississauga

The City of Mississauga is rapidly changing, with a seemingly countless number of new additions to the cityscape on the way.

And when a city is changing that much, it’s hard to keep track of what exactly you should anticipate seeing in the next few years. As to be expected with any urban area, there are plenty of condo towers on the way, but there’s also so much more than that. A number of projects are set to entirely transform both the city itself and how we maneuver within it.

Below are some of the coolest additions we can expect to see in Mississauga in the not too distant future.

Mississauga’s waterfront is about to look very different, thanks to the expansive Lakeview Village development that’s currently under construction.

The project will see 177 acres of former industrial land transformed into a mixed-use community with housing, retail, cultural facilities, and a 50-acre park. The land, which was previously home to the coal-burning Lakeview Generating Station, has been remediated and is expected to have a whopping 8,00 new homes on it once complete.

The Government of Ontario fast-tracked the development of a local film studio that’s expected to create 8,700 new jobs. The development by Studio Bottega Inc. would see a 15-acre site at the southeast corner of Derry Road and Maritz Drive, on the west side of Hurontario Street, be turned into the largest movie studio complex in the province.

The new Studio Bottega will include two four-storey studio buildings with six stages, service towers, offices, and mill facilities.

Urban Capital and Rogers Real Estate Development are creating M City — an under-construction eight-building condo development bringing over 6,000 new condo units and a two-acre park to Mississauga’s downtown core.

The first three buildings of the project — M1, M2, and M3 — are already under construction, with M1 and M2 slated to be finished this year. The next building to be constructed will be M4, a 67-storey tower smart condo tower with smart door locks, a facial recognition system, and even cell service in hard-to-reach places like elevators and parking garages.

The Hurontario LRT will connect Mississauga to Brampton via an 18-km railway running from the Brampton Gateway Terminal at Steeles Avenue to the Port Credit GO Station in Mississauga. It’ll have 19 stops along the route, with connections to the Mississauga Transitway, Brampton Transit, Zum, GO, and MiWay. It’s expected to be complete in fall 2024.

Out of all the new additions coming to Mississauga, this massive 37-tower complex at Square One is by far the largest. Developer Oxford Properties is looking to reimagine the 1972-built mall and its surrounding 130-acre lands into a mixed-use community with 18,000 condos, retail, parks, public art, and a transit hub connecting to the Hurontario LRT and MiWay buses. According to Oxford Properties, it will be the largest mixed-use development in Canadian history.

Approval has already been granted for the first phase of the project — two residential towers 36 and 48-storeys in height with a total of 977 residential units. They are expected to be complete in 2024.

Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT is nearing completion and is expected to open next year. A proposed extension to it, being undertaken by Metrolinx, will bring LRT service out to the Renforth Trasnitway Station in Mississauga with connections to Pearson Airport. The City is currently working with Metrolinx to identify permits and approvals needed to complete the project as construction crews begin digging sites for tunnel boring machines to go next year.

The highly anticipated Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Sports Park in Mississauga officially opened its doors in September, but work isn’t quite done yet. Construction will start up again next year, and plans currently call for the creation of leash-free dog zones, a cricket pitch, tennis courts, trails, and additional parking.