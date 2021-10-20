An extension of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is already under construction

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT may not be completed, but crews are already getting to work on an extension of the upcoming Toronto transit line.

Over at the intersection of Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, construction teams are digging a site that will become home to the extension’s tunnel boring machines in 2022.

The machines will dig eastward towards Scarlett Road, carving out two gargantuan tunnels. The future extension will be largely underground, with trains rising above elevated tracks to pass over the Humber River before going back underground again to connect to Mount Dennis Station — the westernmost station of the first section of the LRT, set to open next year.

The extension will add 9.2 km and seven stops to the western side of the already 19-km line, taking the Eglinton Crosstown from Scarborough to Mississauga.

The extension’s stations will be at Jane Street, Scarlett Road, Royal York Road, Islington Avenue, Kipling Avenue, Martin Grove Road, and Renforth Drive.

The plan, Metrolinx says, is to eventually extend the line an additional 4.7 km up from Renforth Drive, connecting it to Pearson Airport — something Metrolinx is currently collaborating on with the Greater Toronto Airport Authority. The Renforth to Pearson link could potentially add up to three more stations to the line.

The initial extension will be complete sometime in 2030 or 2031.