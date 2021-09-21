Mississauga's new 75,000 sq ft community centre is officially open

The highly anticipated Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Sports Park in Mississauga officially opened its doors this week.

After three years of construction, the 75,000 sq ft facility is finally ready to welcome guests to its many amenities.

The new community centre, built on former agricultural land at 5320 Ninth Line between Highway 403 and 401, features a large aquatics area consisting of a 25-metre, six-lane pool and a warm water therapy pool. There’s also a fitness studio, triple gymnasium, meeting spaces, and a large teaching kitchen.

Outside, there’s a 57-acre sports park with a playground, trails, spray pad, skate park, multipurpose court, outdoor fitness equipment, and turn soccer fields with a seasonal dome.

“This new facility is pristine and stunning at first glance, and you’ll appreciate the attention to detail in the construction of the building and outdoor play amenities,” reads an announcement from City Councillor Sue McFadden.

“I’m grateful to the residents and user groups for the input given into just what our community centre should offer the public at this particular location. It is filled with such great amenities for you, your family and our community to enjoy. There are some workers on site doing some finishing touches so, please take care if you plan a visit this week.”

Residents can now sign up for drop-in programs, and registered programs, including swimming lessons, will start-up in October. There will also be an official grand opening ceremony and fun day on Saturday, October 9. The event requires advanced reservations due to COVID-19 capacity limits, but reservations are not yet open.

And this isn’t the end for the Mississauga community centre, with even more facilities planned for the space. Construction will start up again next year, and plans currently call for the creation of leash-free zones, a cricket pitch, tennis courts, trails, and additional parking.