Hurontario LRT work is underway with massive excavations (PHOTOS)

Construction on the Hurontario LRT is very much underway, with massive excavations taking place along the future 18-kilometre route.

In an update shared on Tuesday, Metrolinx revealed the scope of work being carried out, particularly at Port Credit in Mississauga.

Port Credit, which will be the southernmost stop on the line connecting Mississauga to the Brampton Gateway Terminal, is currently undergoing excavation and construction of a “push box” — a structure that will help to form a tunnel running underneath the Lakeshore West Corridor railway tracks.

Because of the construction work there, Mary Fix Creek, located just to the west of the Port Credit station, is having to undergo some upgrades too. Crews are working to pour new concrete walls on the north side of the channel, as well as install a 60-foot-long steel pipe to prevent any debris from falling into the creek.

Further north in Mississauga, road widening is taking place to prepare for future track laying, which Metrolinx says involves the installation of curbs, gutters, and subdrains, followed by backfilling and paving.

The Hurontario LRT is expected to open in 2024 with a total of 19 stations connecting to six different transit systems along the route.