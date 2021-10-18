Mississauga's Lakeview Village development is transforming the waterfront

Mississauga’s waterfront is about to look very different, thanks to the expansive Lakeview Village development that’s currently under construction.

The project will see 177 acres of former industrial land transformed into a mixed-use community with housing, retail, cultural facilities, and a 50-acre park. The land, which was previously home to the coal-burning Lakeview Generating Station, has been remediated and is expected to have a whopping 8,00 new homes on it once complete.

Lakeview Community Partners Limited announced last week that part of the development, the Lakeview Innovation District, will be able to accommodate 9,000 long-term jobs across 1.9 million sq ft of space — 200,000 sq ft of which will be for restaurants and retail.

“We believe that an investment in infrastructure is an investment in talent, industry and business,” said Vice President of Development at Argo Development Corporation and development lead for Lakeview Village Brian Sutherland. “With flexible office space, co-working space, and state-of-the-art facilities, the Innovation District is not only integral to our vision for the future of the community, but a critically important element that supports the growing City of Mississauga, the broader region and Canada at large.”

Renderings for the project show many public gathering places that will be built that can be used in all seasons. Splash pads will be accessible in warmer weather and outdoor ice skating will be featured in the winter.

Although parts of the development are already under construction, such as the Discovery Centre — a multi-storey events and learning space — other parts are still awaiting approval from the City. The Discovery Centre is expected to open as soon as this fall.