Toronto never lacks in the foodie department. Whatever you seem to be hankering for, rest assured there’s a spot in the city that’ll cure your craving.

Thanks to Toronto’s multiculturalism, we are blessed with the best eats around from the cheapest yet mouthwatering spots to fine dining.

Here are 30 awesome places to eat in Toronto.

Asian fare: SHINYI Handmade Dumplings

Rainbow dumplings are a must!

Address: 641 Yonge Street

Neighbourhood: Church and Wellesley

Phone: 647-349-3888

Known for its rotisserie chicken but if you really want to blow your mind, order one of its cheeseburgers. You won’t regret it.

Address: 795 Bathurst Street

Neighbourhood: Harbord Village

Phone: 416-536-8494

Its handmade noodles are made fresh every day.

Multiple locations

Modern Canadian fare: Bar St. Lo

An intimate setting with share-worthy plates. If you’re in search of a chill spot with delicious cocktails, look no further than Bar St. Lo

Address: 26 Market Street

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Phone: 416-519-1909

Fried chicken eats: Penny’s Hot Chicken

Fried chicken! You can never go wrong with a crispy fried chicken sandwich.

Address: 372 Yonge Street

Neighbourhood: Yonge-Dundas

Phone: 416-800-3809

Southern comfort food: Tenny’s

A local bar with live music and southern comfort eats.

Address: 1554 Queen Street West

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Phone: 416-535-7777

Authentic Mexican cuisine: Tita’s Mexican Food

Drool-worthy Mexican cuisine! Enough said.

Multiple locations

Authentic Italian cuisine: Capi’s

Wine and some authentic Italian pizza. Capi’s offers dine-in and take-out.

Address: 4247 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke

Neighbourhood: The Kingsway

Phone: 416-231-9995

French cuisine: Le Select Bistro

Le Select Bistro has reopened and revamped its space! Time to check it out.

Address: 432 Wellington Street

Neighbourhood: Fashion district

Phone: 416-626-6262

Modern Indian flavours: Adrak Yorkville

An elevated dining experience, offering authentic Indian flavours with a modern twist.

Address: 138 Avenue Road

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Phone: 416-413-0777

Filipino fusion: Bao Mama

The fluffiest bao sandwiches around!

Address: 4419 Sheppard Avenue East

Neighbourhood: Sheppard-Brimley

Phone: 416-332-2323

Korean cuisine: Mapo Korean BBQ

Grab a group of friends and try delicious Korean BBQ at Mapo.

Address: 708 Bloor Street West

Neighbourhood: Christie Pits

Phone: 647-797-7708

Best Hapy Hour deal: Añejo

You can’t go wrong with $6 margaritas, half-priced tequila, and tacos.

Address: 600 King Street West

Neighbourhood: King West

Phone: 416-862-8226

Italian grocer and resto: Spaccio West

A spot where you can dine on traditional Italian cuisine and try to recreate it at home by purchasing the ingredients from the grocer.

Address: 128A Sterling Road

Neighbourhood: Junction Triangle

Phone: 416-203-1088

Japanese brunch: Muni Robata

A new foodie experience that’ll leave you full and happy.

Address: 30 St. Patrick Street

Neighbourhood: Grange Park

Phone: 416-340-0472

Now in a new location, Don Alfonso 1890 still serves the same great menu and dining experience it’s known for.

Address: 1 Harbour Square – Westin Harbour Castle, 38th floor

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Egyptian flavours: Papyrus Restaurant

Papyrus Restaurant is a delightful spot worth checking out if you seek to expand your palette.

Address: 337 Danforth Avenue

Neighbourhood: Danforth

Phone: 647-352-3878

Extreme burger combinations: Kitchen On Sixth

Wildly huge burger creations that leave your drooling.

Address: 2976 Lakeshore Boulevard West

Neighbourhood: Lakeshore

Phone: 647-349-4412

Turkish cuisine: Lokum Eats

Turkish cuisine and middle eastern cooking!

Address: 409 College Street

Neighbourhood: Kensington Market

Phone: 437-981-7626

Pub night eats: East of Brunswick

Pub eats in a cozy environment.

Address: 720 Spadina Avenue

Neighbourhood: University

Phone: 416-901-3332

Sushi and vibes: Minami

The perfect excuse to get dressed up and enjoy sushi platters.

Address: 225 King Street West

Neighbourhood: King West

Phone: 416-519-9182

Authentic Italian dishes: Stelvio

Try its famous “Elephant Ear” — a massive pork loin dish that you’ll want to share.

Address: 791 Dundas Street West

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Phone: 416-546-6727

Pizza combinations you’ve probably never tried in your life but will leave you wondering why it took you this long.

Address: 1764 Eglinton Avenue West

Neighbourhood: Fairbank

Phone: 416-901-3313

Spanish tapas: Bar Isabel

Forget King Street bars, Bar Isabel is the perfect spot for cocktails and some good company.

Address: 797 College Street

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Phone: 416-532-2222

AYCE Japanese hot pot: Daimaru Sukiyaki

If you’ve been to Guyubee Japanese Grill then you’ll love Daimaru Sukiyaki. You can’t go wrong.

Address: 390 Silver Star Boulevard, Scarborough

Neighbourhood: Star Silver and McNicoll

Phone: 647-559-7580

Earth, land, and sea: Prime Seafood Palace

New venture by Chef Matty Matheson, you need to check out.

Address: 944 Queen Street West

Neighbourhood: West Queen West

Fried comfort eats: Cabano’s Comfort Food

It’s in the name!

Address: Multiple locations

AYCE sushi: Kyoto House Japanese Restaurant

A little old school but the dishes are incredible. They’re smaller portions so you can try almost everything on the menu before you get too full.

Address: 143 Dundas Street West

Neighbourhood: Yonge-Dundas

Phone: 416-585-2223

Its outdoor patio is such a vibe! Don’t forget about the drinks and plates, you won’t want to share.

Address: 158 Cumberland Street

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Phone: 647-748-4464

Authentic Indian cuisine: Motimahal Restaurant

Servicing the Danforth community for quite some time, Motimahal serves Indian fare including saag panir and chicken tikka.

Address: 1422 Gerrard Street East

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Phone: 416-461-3111

