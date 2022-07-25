Best restaurants Toronto: 30 exceptional places to eat
Toronto never lacks in the foodie department. Whatever you seem to be hankering for, rest assured there’s a spot in the city that’ll cure your craving.
Thanks to Toronto’s multiculturalism, we are blessed with the best eats around from the cheapest yet mouthwatering spots to fine dining.
Discover your city and all the delicious things it has to offer.
Here are 30 awesome places to eat in Toronto.
Asian fare: SHINYI Handmade Dumplings
Rainbow dumplings are a must!
Address: 641 Yonge Street
Neighbourhood: Church and Wellesley
Phone: 647-349-3888
Family-owned eatery: George’s Deli & BBQ
Known for its rotisserie chicken but if you really want to blow your mind, order one of its cheeseburgers. You won’t regret it.
Address: 795 Bathurst Street
Neighbourhood: Harbord Village
Phone: 416-536-8494
Chinese cuisine: Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles
Its handmade noodles are made fresh every day.
Multiple locations
Modern Canadian fare: Bar St. Lo
An intimate setting with share-worthy plates. If you’re in search of a chill spot with delicious cocktails, look no further than Bar St. Lo
Address: 26 Market Street
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Phone: 416-519-1909
Fried chicken eats: Penny’s Hot Chicken
Fried chicken! You can never go wrong with a crispy fried chicken sandwich.
Address: 372 Yonge Street
Neighbourhood: Yonge-Dundas
Phone: 416-800-3809
Southern comfort food: Tenny’s
A local bar with live music and southern comfort eats.
Address: 1554 Queen Street West
Neighbourhood: Parkdale
Phone: 416-535-7777
Authentic Mexican cuisine: Tita’s Mexican Food
Drool-worthy Mexican cuisine! Enough said.
Multiple locations
Authentic Italian cuisine: Capi’s
Wine and some authentic Italian pizza. Capi’s offers dine-in and take-out.
Address: 4247 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke
Neighbourhood: The Kingsway
Phone: 416-231-9995
French cuisine: Le Select Bistro
Le Select Bistro has reopened and revamped its space! Time to check it out.
Address: 432 Wellington Street
Neighbourhood: Fashion district
Phone: 416-626-6262
Modern Indian flavours: Adrak Yorkville
An elevated dining experience, offering authentic Indian flavours with a modern twist.
Address: 138 Avenue Road
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Phone: 416-413-0777
Filipino fusion: Bao Mama
The fluffiest bao sandwiches around!
Address: 4419 Sheppard Avenue East
Neighbourhood: Sheppard-Brimley
Phone: 416-332-2323
Korean cuisine: Mapo Korean BBQ
Grab a group of friends and try delicious Korean BBQ at Mapo.
Address: 708 Bloor Street West
Neighbourhood: Christie Pits
Phone: 647-797-7708
Best Hapy Hour deal: Añejo
You can’t go wrong with $6 margaritas, half-priced tequila, and tacos.
Address: 600 King Street West
Neighbourhood: King West
Phone: 416-862-8226
Italian grocer and resto: Spaccio West
A spot where you can dine on traditional Italian cuisine and try to recreate it at home by purchasing the ingredients from the grocer.
Address: 128A Sterling Road
Neighbourhood: Junction Triangle
Phone: 416-203-1088
Japanese brunch: Muni Robata
A new foodie experience that’ll leave you full and happy.
Address: 30 St. Patrick Street
Neighbourhood: Grange Park
Phone: 416-340-0472
Michelin-style experience: Don Alfonso 1890
Now in a new location, Don Alfonso 1890 still serves the same great menu and dining experience it’s known for.
Address: 1 Harbour Square – Westin Harbour Castle, 38th floor
Neighbourhood: Harbourfront
Egyptian flavours: Papyrus Restaurant
Papyrus Restaurant is a delightful spot worth checking out if you seek to expand your palette.
Address: 337 Danforth Avenue
Neighbourhood: Danforth
Phone: 647-352-3878
Extreme burger combinations: Kitchen On Sixth
Wildly huge burger creations that leave your drooling.
Address: 2976 Lakeshore Boulevard West
Neighbourhood: Lakeshore
Phone: 647-349-4412
Turkish cuisine: Lokum Eats
Turkish cuisine and middle eastern cooking!
Address: 409 College Street
Neighbourhood: Kensington Market
Phone: 437-981-7626
Pub night eats: East of Brunswick
Pub eats in a cozy environment.
Address: 720 Spadina Avenue
Neighbourhood: University
Phone: 416-901-3332
Sushi and vibes: Minami
The perfect excuse to get dressed up and enjoy sushi platters.
Address: 225 King Street West
Neighbourhood: King West
Phone: 416-519-9182
Authentic Italian dishes: Stelvio
Try its famous “Elephant Ear” — a massive pork loin dish that you’ll want to share.
Address: 791 Dundas Street West
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Phone: 416-546-6727
Caribbean-inspired pizza: Caribbean Slice
Pizza combinations you’ve probably never tried in your life but will leave you wondering why it took you this long.
Address: 1764 Eglinton Avenue West
Neighbourhood: Fairbank
Phone: 416-901-3313
Spanish tapas: Bar Isabel
Forget King Street bars, Bar Isabel is the perfect spot for cocktails and some good company.
Address: 797 College Street
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Phone: 416-532-2222
AYCE Japanese hot pot: Daimaru Sukiyaki
If you’ve been to Guyubee Japanese Grill then you’ll love Daimaru Sukiyaki. You can’t go wrong.
Address: 390 Silver Star Boulevard, Scarborough
Neighbourhood: Star Silver and McNicoll
Phone: 647-559-7580
Earth, land, and sea: Prime Seafood Palace
New venture by Chef Matty Matheson, you need to check out.
Address: 944 Queen Street West
Neighbourhood: West Queen West
Fried comfort eats: Cabano’s Comfort Food
It’s in the name!
Address: Multiple locations
AYCE sushi: Kyoto House Japanese Restaurant
A little old school but the dishes are incredible. They’re smaller portions so you can try almost everything on the menu before you get too full.
Address: 143 Dundas Street West
Neighbourhood: Yonge-Dundas
Phone: 416-585-2223
Mediterranean-inspired cuisine: Bar Reyna
Its outdoor patio is such a vibe! Don’t forget about the drinks and plates, you won’t want to share.
Address: 158 Cumberland Street
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Phone: 647-748-4464
Authentic Indian cuisine: Motimahal Restaurant
Servicing the Danforth community for quite some time, Motimahal serves Indian fare including saag panir and chicken tikka.
Address: 1422 Gerrard Street East
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Phone: 416-461-3111
