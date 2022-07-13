FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsHidden Gems

You can get rainbow dumplings in Toronto and here's where (PHOTOS)

Jul 13 2022, 8:47 pm
Karen Doradea/Instagram

There’s an exciting Asian eatery hidden in plain sight on one of Toronto’s busiest streets and it serves the most colourful dumplings around.

SHINYI Handmade Dumplings can be found at 641 Yonge Street and is known for its handmade dumplings, dim sum and more, made fresh every day.

Dumplings are even made by the store window for passersbys to check out what they have in store.

This spot ensures that its cuisine stays true to its authentic Chinese flavour. The team is passionate about every dish on the menu which is proven with every plate served.

rainbow dumplings toronto

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Try one of its refreshing beverages like the Mango refresher and Strawberry refresher.

They are a great alternative if you’re looking for something to hold you down before you feast.

shinyi entry

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Now for the food, SHINYI has a ton of options to choose from like its Zucchini and Egg Fried Dumplings. They are crispy and fully loaded with flavour.

They are a great starter before you jump into the rest of your foodie experience.

rainbow dumplings toronto

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Another great choice, if you’re looking for a non-dumpling option, is the Signature Stir-fried Beef Slices.

It’s bold and seasoned with the right amount of spice for a bit of a kick.

rainbow dumplings toronto

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Next up is the show stopper, SHINYI’s Rainbow dumplings.

Each colour is a different flavoured dumpling.

Red is filled with pork, chives, and shrimp; orange is filled with beef and onion; blue is vegetarian; pink is zucchini and egg; green is stuffed with pork and cabbage; yellow has chicken and mushroom; and purple is filled with sticky rice.

rainbow dumplings toronto

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

The rainbow dumplings are made with all-natural colouring from fresh fruits and vegetables, according to the restaurant.

Along with these delicious options, the soup dumplings are a must-try as well.

rainbow dumplings toronto

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Whatever you decide to order, you’ll be sure to leave full, happy, and satisfied with your dining choices.

The flavour, the appearance, and the overall dining experience SHINYI provides is something worth checking out for yourself.

SHINYI Handmade Dumplings

Address: 641 Yonge Street
Phone: 647-349-3888
Menu

Website| Instagram

