You can get rainbow dumplings in Toronto and here's where (PHOTOS)

There’s an exciting Asian eatery hidden in plain sight on one of Toronto’s busiest streets and it serves the most colourful dumplings around.

SHINYI Handmade Dumplings can be found at 641 Yonge Street and is known for its handmade dumplings, dim sum and more, made fresh every day.

Dumplings are even made by the store window for passersbys to check out what they have in store.

This spot ensures that its cuisine stays true to its authentic Chinese flavour. The team is passionate about every dish on the menu which is proven with every plate served.

Try one of its refreshing beverages like the Mango refresher and Strawberry refresher.

They are a great alternative if you’re looking for something to hold you down before you feast.

Now for the food, SHINYI has a ton of options to choose from like its Zucchini and Egg Fried Dumplings. They are crispy and fully loaded with flavour.

They are a great starter before you jump into the rest of your foodie experience.

Another great choice, if you’re looking for a non-dumpling option, is the Signature Stir-fried Beef Slices.

It’s bold and seasoned with the right amount of spice for a bit of a kick.

Next up is the show stopper, SHINYI’s Rainbow dumplings.

Each colour is a different flavoured dumpling.

Red is filled with pork, chives, and shrimp; orange is filled with beef and onion; blue is vegetarian; pink is zucchini and egg; green is stuffed with pork and cabbage; yellow has chicken and mushroom; and purple is filled with sticky rice.

The rainbow dumplings are made with all-natural colouring from fresh fruits and vegetables, according to the restaurant.

Along with these delicious options, the soup dumplings are a must-try as well.

You might also like: ChickQueen plans to expand across Ontario with more than 10 locations

6 of the highest-rated ice cream spots on Google Maps in Canada are in Ontario

Lucky's Exotic Bodega is officially coming to Toronto

Whatever you decide to order, you’ll be sure to leave full, happy, and satisfied with your dining choices.

The flavour, the appearance, and the overall dining experience SHINYI provides is something worth checking out for yourself.

SHINYI Handmade Dumplings

Address: 641 Yonge Street

Phone: 647-349-3888

Menu

Website| Instagram