Toronto’s Yorkville is now home to a new elevated Indian restaurant, showcasing a blend of traditional flavours with classic and modern presentations.

Adrak Yorkville is now open at 138 Avenue Road, serving authentic Indian eats using rare ingredients inspired by different parts of India in its signature menu items and cocktails.

The culinary team, trained under Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia, pushes forth a vegetarian and meat-forward menu. What stands out is the vegetarian-only tandoor oven and the fact that they only serve Halal-certified meat.

Along with sticking to traditional flavours, the menu also includes homemade spice blends like in-house mustard seed paste, curry leaves oil, and morel mushrooms.

“While my family has been established in Canada for over 60 years, I have always been

attached to my roots. My mother and now business partner, taught me how to safeguard my

cultural identity, and remain grounded while pursuing meaningful business endeavours,” said owner Ambica Jain who grew up travelling around the world and knew that Toronto was in need of a new kind of Indian restaurant.

You might also like: Starbucks Canada is increasing employee wages, improving benefits

4 restaurants in and around Toronto that have recently opened

Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 has found a new permanent home

“I’ve always believed that food unites people.”

Menu goods to try are the Raan-E-Shahi (Lamb), Patrani Fish, Thecha Paneer Tikka, and Asparagus Kofta.

Not only is the food made from quality ingredients, but the drinks are also created with made-in-house syrups featuring local ingredients like balsam fir, baby sorrel, and local fresh juices.

Guests can expect hints of unique Indian ingredients like oolong tea, star anise, blue pea, and green apple kaffir lime cordial.

With a carefully curated menu and drinks, guests can expect the same amount of care that went into the restaurant’s interior design.

The greatest takeaways are its handmade furniture made from cane and wood, details from South India, and custom fabrics and wallpapers sourced from India.

The restaurant also has an upstairs private dining room called Memsahibs, which seats 16 people designed by Dialogue 38.

Reservations for Adrak Yorkville can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant.

Adrak Yorkville

Address: 138 Avenue Road

Phone: 416-413-0777

Website | Instagram